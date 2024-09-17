Taxi body decries lack of policy for cabbies

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 16: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) on Monday strongly criticised the NPP-led MDA Government for failing to implement a policy ensuring that the right to ferry tourists to various tourist spots belongs to local tourist taxis.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, AKMTTA president Ricaldinus Dohling said they feel compelled to confront the state government as they have yet to receive a positive response to the multiple petitions they have submitted.

“We had expected the state government to invite us for talks. But it seems the government has no intention to resolve the grievances of local tourist taxi operators,” Dohling stated.

He clarified that the association is not opposed to tourist taxis from outside the state bringing tourists and other passengers to Meghalaya. “What we want is that the right to ferry them to different tourist spots should belong to the local tourist taxis. The destination for vehicles from outside the state should end in Shillong,” the AKMTTA president said.

Meanwhile, Dohling mentioned that the public rally to be held at Malki Ground on September 18 is intended to pressure the state government to reconsider its stance, which the association views as contrary to the interests of local tourist taxis.

“We want to send a strong message through this public rally that we are united in our position that tourist taxis from outside should not be allowed to ferry tourists to the various tourist destinations,” he emphasized.

The AKMTTA president also urged the different tourist taxi associations to attend the public rally, during which they will outline the steps the government needs to take to protect the interests of local operators.

Dohling further called on tourist taxi owners, drivers, and other stakeholders to participate in the rally.