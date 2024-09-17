Tuesday, September 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Crime Update

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Assailants loot trucker
Driver of a truck (AS-01GC-3086) lodged a complaint that on September 11, around 8 pm, three unidentified miscreants assaulted him and snatched Rs 3,500 from him at Umnget Quinine, NH-6. In this connection, police arrested three suspected accused persons viz., Tony Phawa (26), Wanlamphrang Marweiñ (27) and Roshanon G Momin (21).

Break-in
Charanjit Singh of Hotel Polo Tower, Shillong, lodged a complaint that on September 13 morning, miscreant(s) broke into his room and stole three mobile phones and Rs 35,000 in cash.

Theft
Monojit Mohanta lodged a complaint that on September 4, around 2.15 am, miscreant(s) stole one Remote Radio Unit from ATC Telecom site at Gasuapara in South Garo Hills.

