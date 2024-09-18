Thursday, September 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh Army officers get executive magistracy power

By: Agencies

Date:

Dhaka, Sep 18: Officers of the Bangladesh Army have been granted the power of an executive magistrate in order to improve the country’s law and order. Bangladesh’s Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on Tuesday, stating that this provision will take effect immediately and remain in force for the next 60 days.

Explaining further the rationale behind the move, the Bangladeshi interim government’s Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said a number of subversive acts have been reported recently in parts of the country. Against this backdrop, he said army officers have been given magistracy power, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following nationwide clashes, the then Bangladeshi government had deployed the army and imposed a curfew across the country on the night of July 19. Subsequently, on August 5, the then Sheikh Hasina government led by her Bangladesh Awami League party was toppled amid domestic violence.

Three days later, on August 8, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus. Despite the formation of the interim government, army personnel remain deployed across the country to firmly tackle anarchic situation.  IANS

India seeks review of Indus Water Treaty, serves notice to Pakistan
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

