Wednesday, September 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi court summons Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi in land-for-job case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday issued summons to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused in the land-for-job case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court stated that in its prima facie view, it had emerged that Lalu Yadav was in a position to facilitate public employment by his position.

The judge mentioned, “Various persons had parted with land parcels for Lalu’s family at cheaper rates than prevailing market rates while dictating the summoning order.” Among those summoned are Akhileshwar Singh, his wife Kiran Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

The court has also indicated that the involvement of Tej Pratap Yadav cannot be ruled out. The court has ordered all to appear before it on October 7. Responding to the development, JD-U MLC and spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar, commented that the competent court has ordered the hearing. “It’s not just land-for-jobs, the court has summoned them because Lalu Yadav and his sons were involved in money laundering also,” the JD-U leader alleged.

“You were about to go abroad before the hearing but have to get permission from the court. Naturally, if you define corruption as social justice, you will face such difficulties. So, appear before the court physically, suspend your foreign trip, and respond to the political questions arising from this situation,” the JD-U leader claimed.

Other accused involved in the money laundering case are — former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad’s daughter Hema Yadav, Amit Katyal, and Hridayanand Choudhary. The charges involve alleged money laundering of Rs 600 crore. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet on August 6 against 11 accused in the case.

The allegations are related to Lalu Yadav’s time as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. It is alleged that several people were offered Group-D jobs in various railway zones in exchange for transferring their land to Lalu’s family members or a related company.

IANS

Previous article
J&K polls: First-time voters seek jobs, development
Next article
Indian pharma sector set for 8-10pc revenue growth this fiscal: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Meghalaya tourist taxi operators want Assam taxis to stop plying to tourist spots

SHILLONG, Sep 18: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Association, the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) organised...
INTERNATIONAL

Thousands of Australian workers join protests against govt takeover of construction union

Sydney, Sep 18: Thousands of Australian workers on Wednesday walked off job sites to join protests against the...
Business

Indian pharma sector set for 8-10pc revenue growth this fiscal: Report

New Delhi, Sep 18: After achieving about 10 per cent growth last year, the Indian pharmaceuticals sector is...
NATIONAL

J&K polls: First-time voters seek jobs, development

New Delhi, Sep 18: As voting was underway for the first phase of the Assembly election in Jammu...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya tourist taxi operators want Assam taxis to stop plying to tourist spots

NATIONAL 0
SHILLONG, Sep 18: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Association,...

Thousands of Australian workers join protests against govt takeover of construction union

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, Sep 18: Thousands of Australian workers on Wednesday...

Indian pharma sector set for 8-10pc revenue growth this fiscal: Report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 18: After achieving about 10 per...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya tourist taxi operators want Assam taxis to stop plying to tourist spots

NATIONAL 0
SHILLONG, Sep 18: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Association,...

Thousands of Australian workers join protests against govt takeover of construction union

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, Sep 18: Thousands of Australian workers on Wednesday...

Indian pharma sector set for 8-10pc revenue growth this fiscal: Report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 18: After achieving about 10 per...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img