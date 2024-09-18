Wednesday, September 18, 2024
USTM faculty ranked among world’s top 2% scientists by Stanford University

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, Sep 18: The region’s scientific community is celebrating a remarkable achievement as Dr. Faizuddin Ahmed, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been named among the World’s Top 2% Scientists for 2024 by Stanford University, USA. The prestigious list was published on September 16, 2024.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Dr. Faizuddin Ahmed has secured a place on Stanford University’s esteemed list of the world’s leading scientists. His pioneering research is primarily centered on Theoretical Physics, with a particular focus on General Relativity and quantum mechanics. The full ranking can be accessed via the following link: https://elsevier.digitalcommonsdata.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/.

Throughout his career, Dr. Ahmed has made substantial contributions to the field, publishing 165 research papers in distinguished Scopus-indexed journals, including the European Physical Journal C, Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, Scientific Reports, Annals of Physics, European Physical Journal Plus, Progress of Theoretical and Experimental Physics, and more.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving this prestigious honor, Dr. Ahmed said, “It is truly humbling to be recognized by Stanford University for the fifth year in a row. This achievement highlights the significance of dedicated research and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. I am deeply thankful for the support I have received from USTM and my colleagues.”

Dr. Ahmed completed his undergraduate degree in Physics from Bholanath College, Dhubri, in 2006, followed by a master’s degree at Gauhati University in 2009. His passion for research led him to pursue a PhD from the same university, which he successfully completed in 2016.

This global recognition of Dr. Ahmed’s work not only showcases his personal dedication but also underscores the quality of scientific research conducted at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya. His accomplishment serves as an inspiration to aspiring scientists and affirms USTM’s commitment to fostering world-class research and innovation.

 

