Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Environment

Aaranyak provides essential field equipment to CSMT at Pasighat

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, Sept 18: As part of sustained endeavour towards bolstering local conservation efforts, premier biodiversity conservation non-profit organisation Aaranyak has provided essential field equipment to the Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (CSMT) at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

The distributed equipment, which include rechargeable torches, headlamps, walkie-talkies, and first aid kits, are meant to enhance the team’s capacity to operate efficiently in the challenging conditions often encountered in the field.

By ensuring that the CSMT is well-equipped, Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) aims to reinforce their ability to monitor and combat wildlife crime effectively, even during adverse weather.

At the equipment handover event on Sunday, CSMT Chairperson Maksam Tayeng and Secretary Oki Modi expressed their sincere appreciation to Aaranyak for the generous contribution, according to a Press communique issued by the NGO.

They acknowledged that the equipment would significantly boost the team’s morale and operational efficiency, making a tangible difference in their surveillance activities.

This initiative reflects Aaranyak’s enduring commitment to supporting grassroots teams dedicated to protecting wildlife and natural resources.

Representing Aaranyak at the event were Senior Manager Dr. Jimmy Borah, Senior Project Officer Ivy Farheen Hussain, and Assistant Project Officer Bijeet Baro.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Borah reiterated Aaranyak’s commitment to supporting community-based conservation initiatives. He mentioned that CSMT would have a major role to play with the Arunachal Government’s plan to highlight D’Ering WLS as a tourism hotspot.

Addressing the CSMT representatives Ms Hussain flagged the importance of communities in deterring wildlife crime in the area. She emphasised the importance of equipping frontline conservation workers with the tools they need to safeguard wildlife and combat illegal activities.

This event is yet another milestone in Aaranyak’s mission to foster collaboration and strengthen the efforts of local conservation teams. By empowering the CSMT with these essential tools, Aaranyak continues to play a pivotal role in preserving the natural heritage of the D’Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, so as to ensure that its rich biodiversity is protected for future generations.

 

 

 

