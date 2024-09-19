2 bodies recovered from Wah Umshing

Shillong, Sep 19: The police from Mawlai Police Station on Thursday recovered bodies of a woman and av five-year-old girl which were floating at Wah Umshing near Mawiong Macdonald Road.

The bodies have been identified that of Niancy Riahtam and Erika Thabah (5) of Dong Tariang A, Mawiong Umjapung who had gone missing since Wednesday afternoon.

The two were last seen at Mawiongrim ISBT.

It has been informed that the two bodies were first spotted by the few people at around 1pm. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital, Shillong for the post mortem, police informed.