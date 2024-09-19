32nd BSF Wives Welfare Association Day, at BSF campus in Umpling on Wednesday

People attend an annual event to celebrate the 32nd BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) Day, at BSF campus in Umpling on Wednesday. The event featured
cultural performances by BWWA Prahari Sanginies and was attended by the
families of local BSF Battalions, Sector and Frontier HQ BSF Meghalaya.
