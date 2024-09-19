TMC chief feels individuality a major factor in by-election

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 18: Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Charles Pyngrope stated on Wednesday that the outcome of the upcoming Gambegre by-polls will be determined by the individuality and personality of the candidates, rather than their party affiliations.

Speaking about the TMC’s candidate, Pyngrope noted that the party’s nominee is a former Member of District Council (MDC) and is currently the sitting MDC for Gambegre. “…in this scenario, it will be the contest between individuals. It will have more to do with the individuality and personality of the person in this election,” he said.

Pyngrope, who has yet to visit the constituency, emphasised that voters would likely choose a representative based on who they believe will work and serve them better, regardless of party loyalty. “I believe the people will vote for the individual they trust to deliver, not necessarily based on political affiliation,” he added.

When asked about the increased political activity in Gambegre following the entry of Mehtab Chandee, the wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, into the race, Pyngrope refrained from criticising any political party. He said, “Let us not throw stones at any political party, whether NPP, Congress, or BJP. People will make their decision based on the quality and performance of the person who will represent them.”

The Gambegre Assembly seat became vacant after Congress’ Saleng A Sangma was elected to the Tura parliamentary seat, leading to the by-election. The primary contest is expected to be between the National People’s Party (NPP) and the TMC. The NPP has fielded Mehtab Chandee, while the TMC’s candidate, Sadhiarani Sangma, is the wife of Mukul Sangma’s brother and former minister Zenith M Sangma, who lost in the last Assembly polls.