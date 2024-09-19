Friday, September 20, 2024
Big B chuffed with cinema retrospective on Akkineni Nageswara Rao

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 19:  Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is sharing his excitement on the showcase of a retrospective based on Telugu cinema legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

On Thursday, Big B took to his Instagram, and shared a poster of the retrospective celebrating the centenary of the Telugu cinema icon. He wrote in the caption, “I’m happy that the Film Heritage Foundation is celebrating 100th Birth Anniversary of Late Shri Akkineni Nageswara Rao a Doyen of the Indian film industry by releasing a few of his films all over India .. My Best Wishes”.

India’s Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) will commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao with a countrywide film festival. The late actor is known for his versatility, and worked across the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi-language cinema industries with a career spanning over 7 decades and 250 movies. He was born into a family of farmers on 20 September 1924 in Ramapuram, Krishna District, of present-day Andhra Pradesh, and was the youngest of five brothers.

His formal education was limited to primary schooling due to his parents’ poor economic condition. He began working in theatre at the age of 10. He specialised in playing female characters in theatre, since women at that time were mostly prohibited from acting.

The upcoming event is titled ‘ANR 100 – King Of The Silver Screen’, and will showcase 10 restored classics from September 20 to September 22 across 25 Indian cities. These screenings will take place in metros like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, as well as tier 1 and tier 2 cities including Vadodara, Jalandhar and Tumkur. The festival is a collaborative effort between Film Heritage Foundation, the Akkineni Nageswara Rao family, NFDC – National Film Archive Of India, and multiplex chain PVR-Inox.

IANS

