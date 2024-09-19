KHADC writes to govt against Oct 2 gau yatra

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 18: The KHADC has written to the state government to express its strong opposition to the proposed anti-beef rally of the “Gau Pratishtha Andolan: Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra” to be held in Shillong on October 2.

“We have written to the state government not to allow the rally that proposes to ban cow slaughtering in the state,” KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem told The Shillong Times.

According to him, the council will not allow any group to infringe on the food habits of the indigenous people.

“Beef has been our traditional food since time immemorial. How can someone issue a diktat that we should stop eating beef? This is unacceptable,” he said.

The KHADC CEM made it clear that their food habits, culture and custom are safeguarded and protected.

Syiem said that the ban on cow slaughter or beef-eating is attack on the pluralist and secular culture of the state.

The KHADC CEM also slammed the right wing group for attempting to create “communal tensions along religious lines”.