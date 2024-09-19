Indra Prasanna Mukerji named CJ of Meghalaya High Court

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 18: The Supreme Court Collegium has altered its earlier recommendations with respect to the appointment of Chief Justices (CJs) and has now recommended Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji to be appointed as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

As per the new recommendation, Justice Tashi Rabstan, who was earlier named as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, has now been appointed Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Courts.

Justice Mukerji was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in May 2009 and is due to retire on September 5, 2025. He is the senior-most puisne judge of the Calcutta High Court.