Thursday, September 19, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Probe panel unearths coal racket in South West Khasi Hills district

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 18: The Justice (retired) BP Katakey-headed one-man committee has unearthed illegal mining of coal in South West Khasi Hills district and has recommended aerial surveys to ascertain the extent of the illegalities.
In its 24th interim report, the Committee said in the event of any revelation, actions should be taken according to the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.
The Committee, constituted by the High Court of Meghalaya, had earlier this year sought a report following receipt of complaints that illegal coal mining activities, including transportation of illegally-mined coal, continued unabated in the district.
On July 11, the Mining and Geology Department furnished a report prepared by the Deputy Commissioner of the district. It, however, was not accepted by the Committee.
The Committee requested the Chief Secretary and the Secretary, Mining and Geology Department, to conduct a fresh verification and submit a report within a fortnight.
The Secretary to the Mining and Geology Department had on September 9 made available the copy of the report submitted by the Deputy Commissioner.
The Committee said it appeared from the report of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, I/C, Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, Ranikor, submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, that countless coal mines, some of which could easily be re-activated in a short span of time, were found.
Another inquiry report, jointly submitted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner I/C, Ranikor Civil Sub-Division and the Assistant Commissioner, South West Khasi Hills district, also revealed that mining activities were carried out in recent times in a few very remote areas in Nongjri area, the interim report said.
It added that the joint report of the officers in question, submitted following the conduct of the inquiry at Diengngan area on September 4 and 5, revealed the presence of temporary settlements and signs of recent mining activities in some places difficult to reach, which, however, appeared to be abandoned as no one was found on the dates of inspection.
The Committee said the Horticulture Development Officer of Phodkylla Farm, who is a designated officer, in his August 30, 2024 report had interestingly stated about non-observance of illegal mining activities on the day of inspection.
Similarly, the Committee said, the Assistant Executive Engineer of PWD (Roads) of Ranikor Sub-Division and the Labour Inspector of Ranikor, who are also designated officers, had also mentioned in their joint report dated 30/08/2024 that no illegal coal mining activities were noticed at Pormawdar, Amarsang and Thadteja areas on August 29 and 30 when the site inspections were conducted.
The Committee said the inspection reports established the allegations of illegal coal mining activities in the recent past despite the order passed by the Supreme Court on July 3, 2019.
“A few officers, in their respective reports, very conveniently did mention about the absence of illegal coal mining activities on the dates of inspection, without commenting on such activities in the recent past,” the interim report said.
It added, “The Committee hence has recommended conduct of aerial survey of the concerned areas in regular intervals, to monitor and find out illegal coal mining activities, if any, and to take appropriate action in terms of the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.”

