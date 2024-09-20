Friday, September 20, 2024
Technology

2 in 5 employees believe AI, machine learning biggest skill gap: Report

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, September 20: Over two-in-five or 43 per cent of employees acknowledge artificial learning/machine (AI/ML) learning as the biggest skills gap, which is crucial to elevate confidence and performance, according to a new report on Friday.

 

The report by Skillsoft, a platform for transformative learning experiences, explores the current state of workplace skills and talent development programmes.

 

The report, based on a survey of 2,500 full-time employees in India, the US, the UK, and Germany, revealed that 35 per cent of respondents lack confidence that they have the skills required to succeed in their roles. Additionally, 41 per cent expressed concerns about job security due to gaps in their skills.

 

Despite the proliferation of GenAI tools, 62 per cent of respondents said their organisation’s AI training programme is average to poor.

 

“This data highlights a significant issue: one-third of the workforce is questioning if they have the right skills to excel in their roles,” said Ciara Harrington, Chief People Officer, Skillsoft.

 

Harrington said these skill gaps not only affect employees in reaching their full potential but also hamper organisations in achieving their key business targets.

 

“As workers face an increasingly complex set of responsibilities, ongoing change in the workplace, and disruption spurred by generative AI, it’s critical for organisations to proactively build their talent’s skills. A skilled, agile workforce is inherently more confident, capable, and productive,” Harrington said.

 

Just 25 per cent of employees rated their organisation’s talent development programs as highly effective. The report showed that employees seek more dedicated time, new formats, and increased leadership support to meet upskilling needs.

 

The most common actions being undertaken by organisations are to provide skill- and role-based learning paths (28 per cent), perform skill gap analyses (16 per cent), and implement a skills taxonomy (16 per cent). (IANS)

Previous article
Indian EV Industry to become major power consumer amid robust growth: Report
