‘Heat wave-like’ conditions: Kamrup Metro schools asked to follow guidelines

Guwahati, Sep 20: In view of the prevailing ‘heat wave-like’ conditions in Guwahati and the forecast of high mercury levels in the coming days, the district elementary education officer cum district mission coordinator, Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (Metro) has directed all schools in the district to strictly adhere to a set of guidelines as precautionary measures.

The directive, which comes into effect from Saturday until further notice, has been sent to all principals/headmasters and head teachers of private, state government and central government schools functioning under Kamrup Metro district.

“School hours may start at 7.30 am and get over before or at 12.30 pm. All heads of the institutions should ensure that morning assemblies are conducted inside the classrooms,” the order read.

“Schools should ensure that students drink sufficient water and ensure enough drinking water facilities inside the schools. Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties,” it read.

“Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged,” the order read.

On Friday, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. According to the Met office, the mercury levels in the city are likely to remain high on Saturday (maximum of about 38 degrees and minimum of 26 degrees as well.

As it is, most cities in the state have over the past few days recorded maximum temperatures hovering between 36 degrees and 39 degrees Celsius with the high humidity levels adding to the discomfort levels.