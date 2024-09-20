Friday, September 20, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Will quit politics if any wrongdoing during my tenure as K’taka CM is proved, says Kumaraswamy

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 20: Claiming that he is being targetted, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he will quit politics if any wrongdoing during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Karnataka is proved. He said this while reacting to the de-notification charges made by the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

 

“I will not be in politics if anything comes out during my tenure as CM for two terms,” he said while talking to reporters at the Bengaluru International Airport.

 

“It is true that my mother-in-law has got the land. But, was it done illegally? Or was the Bengaluru Development Authority cheated? An investigation has already been done in this regard. The reports say that all transactions are lawful. They have not closed the case just to make charges against me. There is no doubt that I am targeted.”

 

“Can’t they dig out a new case against me while running the government?” the Union Minister questioned in a sarcastic tone.

 

“This case was filed when I was targeting CM Siddaramaiah’s government. Even former CM B.S. Yediyurappa filed four cases against me. All I can say is I am not connected to this case,” he said.

 

Criticising Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Union Minister said: “Beware, I will release documents regarding the sale of property by Siddaramaiah when the scam was detected. Now, you (Siddaramaiah) claim after getting caught that you got that property sold as you had lost Rs 30 lakh in elections.

 

“A time will come when I will give an answer to all this. I won’t run away or plead before anyone to give a statement in favour of me. I have not influenced anyone. I rejected the file when I was the CM.”

 

Kumaraswamy, taking an indirect dig at Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said: “I have told you a hundred times. I will not be scared of these false threats. They had filed a closure report on the case. Those who are with CM Siddaramaiah and got him trapped in the MUDA scam are behind this.

 

“Shivakumar’s brother alleged that the government’s property was being taken. The only connection to me here is that the land is taken by my mother-in-law and I accept it. I won’t deny like the Congress leaders. But, have I done the de-notification? In 2015, CM Siddaramaiah’s stooges, through one Jaikumar Patil, filed a case against me in this regard.”

 

“I have observed for three months they are making all out efforts to do something at any cost. In 2015, the case was lodged with the Lokayukta. Between 2015 and 2017, Siddaramaiah was the CM. What was he doing without getting it probed?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

 

“My case is different from CM Siddaramaiah. He got 14 sites for his family illegally. In that case, the property belonging to the Mysuru Development Authority (MUDA) was taken over illegally, and then they got sites allotted to them by creating fake documents,” he said.

 

The Congress in Karnataka had released documents alleging a de-notification scam against Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

 

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao and Minister for Labour Santhosh Lad have held a joint press conference in Bengaluru. They released documents and demanded action and slammed them for targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA scam. (IANS)

Previous article
‘Heat wave-like’ conditions: Kamrup Metro schools asked to follow guidelines
Next article
Rahul Gandhi’s reservation remarks are anit-constitutional: Rajasthan Dy CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against two rape incidents in South West Garo Hills, a...
NATIONAL

Assam Cong panel alleges violation of draft delimitation norms

Guwahati, Sept 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee has expressed concern at the alleged anomalies and gross...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sukesh Chandrashekhar unveils portrait of Jacqueliene; calls it ‘straight out of my dreams’

Shillong, September 20: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in a Delhi jail, has unveiled a striking artwork...
News Alert

‘Unconstitutional’: Bombay HC strikes down IT Rules amendment setting up ‘Fact Checker Units’

Shillong, September 20: The Bombay High Court's "tie-breaker" judge on Friday struck down the Information Technology Rules amendments'...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against...

Assam Cong panel alleges violation of draft delimitation norms

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sept 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar unveils portrait of Jacqueliene; calls it ‘straight out of my dreams’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 20: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged...
Load more

Popular news

Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against...

Assam Cong panel alleges violation of draft delimitation norms

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sept 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar unveils portrait of Jacqueliene; calls it ‘straight out of my dreams’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 20: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img