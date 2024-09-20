Friday, September 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Kaaryam 1.0: USTM hosts national HR conclave

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, Sep 20 : The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) brought together top industry leaders, HR professionals, academicians, and students in “Kaaryam 1.0”, a national-level HR Conclave held today at the Central Auditorium of the University. Organized by the Training and Placement Division of USTM, the day-long event was themed “Navigating the Future: Technological Advancement & Shaping a Sustainable Culture,” which provided a platform for meaningful discussions and idea exchange among key stakeholders.

The Conclave was graced by Bidhan Baruah, Co-founder and COO of TAAZAA INC;  Kaushik Deka, Executive Editor, India Today Magazine & Editor, India Today NE; Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor USTM, Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM, apart from other delegates and speakers.

The Conclave facilitated knowledge sharing on the latest trends and developments in both technical and non-technical fields of human resource management. It featured a diverse gathering of HR professionals from across India, highlighting the importance of preparing future leaders through collaborative dialogue.

Bidhan Baruah, Co-founder and COO of TAAZAA INC, graced the event as the Chief Guest during the inaugural session. The Technical Session, titled “Harmonizing Human Touch and AI: Engraving the Ensuing Strategic Landscape,” was moderated by Kaushik Deka, Executive Editor, India Today Magazine & Editor, India Today NE.

Meanwhile, the Non-Technical Session, focusing on “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Unleashing New Frontiers in Workforce Dynamics,” was moderated by Maithilee Bhuyan from The Assam Tribune.

Esteemed speakers at the Technical Session included Siddhartha Majumder, Senior Consultant IT at TCS; Aniket Dutta, Product Manager at Microsoft; Nilotpal Boruah, CEO of TechVariable; Jeetjyoti Medhi, Lead Software Engineer at Infosys; and Dr. Amit Choudhury, Dean of the School of Technology & Management USTM.

The Non-Technical Session featured speakers such as Pubali Giti Borthakur, Head of People and Delivery (Arena) at Infosys; Lubna Ahad, HR (Employee Experience Officer) at Federal Bank; Deepankar Borah, Manager of L&OD at Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.; Aparajita Baruah, Manager of Human Resources at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.; Grace Tungoe, HR Integrator at Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SeSTA); and Ratul Handique, HR Coordinator at Iffco Tokio.

Nurmahmud Ali, Director of the Training & Placement Division at USTM, emphasized the significance of the conclave, stating, “Our aim is to foster discussions on innovative HR practices, with a special focus on technological advancements and the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce. This event serves as an excellent platform for students to engage with industry leaders and HR professionals, providing them with valuable insights for their personal and professional growth.”

The Conclave attracted over 100 HR professionals, marking a successful and impactful event that reinforced USTM’s commitment to bridging academia and industry, empowering the next generation of professionals.

Previous article
1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

Chennai, Sep 20: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked more scalps as India reduced Bangladesh to...
NATIONAL

Supreme Court’s Youtube channel hacked

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily disabled its YouTube channel after it was hacked...
MEGHALAYA

Six senior journalists felicitated in Meghalaya Media Meet

Shillong, Sep 20: The first Meghalaya Media Meet was organised by the State Government today in the city...
News

deneme bonus veren siteler Türkiye Casino – Canlı casino

Günlük promosyonlar, gizem ve artan ikramiye teklifleri ile eğlence burada bitmiyor.Ayrıca kendi 7 Günlük VIP Club hesabınızın yanı...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

News Alert 0
Chennai, Sep 20: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed...

Supreme Court’s Youtube channel hacked

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday...

Six senior journalists felicitated in Meghalaya Media Meet

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 20: The first Meghalaya Media Meet was...
Load more

Popular news

1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

News Alert 0
Chennai, Sep 20: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed...

Supreme Court’s Youtube channel hacked

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday...

Six senior journalists felicitated in Meghalaya Media Meet

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 20: The first Meghalaya Media Meet was...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img