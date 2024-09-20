Kaaryam 1.0: USTM hosts national HR conclave

Guwahati, Sep 20 : The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) brought together top industry leaders, HR professionals, academicians, and students in “Kaaryam 1.0”, a national-level HR Conclave held today at the Central Auditorium of the University. Organized by the Training and Placement Division of USTM, the day-long event was themed “Navigating the Future: Technological Advancement & Shaping a Sustainable Culture,” which provided a platform for meaningful discussions and idea exchange among key stakeholders.

The Conclave was graced by Bidhan Baruah, Co-founder and COO of TAAZAA INC; Kaushik Deka, Executive Editor, India Today Magazine & Editor, India Today NE; Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor USTM, Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM, apart from other delegates and speakers.

The Conclave facilitated knowledge sharing on the latest trends and developments in both technical and non-technical fields of human resource management. It featured a diverse gathering of HR professionals from across India, highlighting the importance of preparing future leaders through collaborative dialogue.

Bidhan Baruah, Co-founder and COO of TAAZAA INC, graced the event as the Chief Guest during the inaugural session. The Technical Session, titled “Harmonizing Human Touch and AI: Engraving the Ensuing Strategic Landscape,” was moderated by Kaushik Deka, Executive Editor, India Today Magazine & Editor, India Today NE.

Meanwhile, the Non-Technical Session, focusing on “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Unleashing New Frontiers in Workforce Dynamics,” was moderated by Maithilee Bhuyan from The Assam Tribune.

Esteemed speakers at the Technical Session included Siddhartha Majumder, Senior Consultant IT at TCS; Aniket Dutta, Product Manager at Microsoft; Nilotpal Boruah, CEO of TechVariable; Jeetjyoti Medhi, Lead Software Engineer at Infosys; and Dr. Amit Choudhury, Dean of the School of Technology & Management USTM.

The Non-Technical Session featured speakers such as Pubali Giti Borthakur, Head of People and Delivery (Arena) at Infosys; Lubna Ahad, HR (Employee Experience Officer) at Federal Bank; Deepankar Borah, Manager of L&OD at Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.; Aparajita Baruah, Manager of Human Resources at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.; Grace Tungoe, HR Integrator at Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SeSTA); and Ratul Handique, HR Coordinator at Iffco Tokio.

Nurmahmud Ali, Director of the Training & Placement Division at USTM, emphasized the significance of the conclave, stating, “Our aim is to foster discussions on innovative HR practices, with a special focus on technological advancements and the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce. This event serves as an excellent platform for students to engage with industry leaders and HR professionals, providing them with valuable insights for their personal and professional growth.”

The Conclave attracted over 100 HR professionals, marking a successful and impactful event that reinforced USTM’s commitment to bridging academia and industry, empowering the next generation of professionals.