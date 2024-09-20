Friday, September 20, 2024
Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against two rape incidents in South West Garo Hills, a public meeting cum peace rally was organized by the GSU, Western Zone at Ampati on Thursday.

The rally, supported by various local NGOs, including A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), A’chik Youth Welfare Organisation (AYWO), A’chik Dedicated Integrity Leaders (ADIL), Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP), Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE), Meghalaya Koch Students’ Union (MKSU), and Hajong Students’ Union (HSU), aimed to demand justice for the victims of two brutal rape cases that have shaken the region.

The rally called for swift action in the Chenga Benga Mela gang rape case of April 16 and the recent Garobadha rape case. Organizers and participants demanded the immediate arrest of the accused in both cases, particularly the mastermind behind the Chenga Benga gang rape, who remains at large. The rally also voiced strong opposition to rape, advocating for zero tolerance for such heinous crimes in Garo Hills.

Speakers during the event included Alinford D. Sangma, GSU President of Garobadha Unit, who chaired the meeting, alongside short speeches by Mackenseng A. Sangma, AYWO President of South-West Zone, Ampati; Wester G. Sangma, AHAM President of Garobadha Unit; Anderson M. Marak, FKJGP President of Garobadha Circle; Kandarpa Koch, MKSU President; and Bapu Hajong of MHSU.

The gathering also highlighted broader concerns, including the need for enforcement of the Meghalaya Residential Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016, reforms in the District Selection Committee (DSC) Ampati in the District of SWGH, and stronger regulations under the Trading by Non-Tribals (TNT) Act.

During the rally, the local community was urged to come together in solidarity to demand swift justice for the victims of these violent crimes and to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

