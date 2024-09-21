News Capsule

Unclaimed body

The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Civil Hospital, Shillong, has informed that one unknown male patient, aged around 35 years, C/o Demseiniong, was brought by a 108 Ambulance in an unresponsive state, and was subsequently admitted in the male medical ward-II on Thursday afternoon. He, however, passed away. In this regard, all concerned have been asked to collect the body from the hospital morgue within three days, failing which the same will be sent for disposal by the Shillong Municipal Board.

Anniversary

Stars of North East India (SONEI), a registered public charitable trust formed with the objective of unearthing, nurturing, mentoring, and showcasing the talents of the youth of Northeast India, celebrated its tenth anniversary on Thursday. A global webinar was organised to mark the occasion, which was participated by members from across India and abroad. On the occasion, Dr Mustafa A Barbhuiya, Pakeezah Rahman, and Pakeeza Khatun were also inducted as the members of the charitable trust.