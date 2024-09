EK Rangad has been awarded PhD by Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), Shillong, for his thesis titled ‘Intimate Partner Violence (IPV): Prevalence and Experiences among the tribal Khasi men in East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya’, which he completed under the supervision of Prof. R Jennifer War and Dr. Marbabiang Syiemlieh. He is the son of SS Khongwir and Rioka Rangad and a resident of Lummawbah, Shillong.