Groups protest against SWGH rape incidents

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Sep 20: Various groups on Thursday came together to protest against two recent rape incidents in South West Garo Hills, making a clarion call for justice for the victims.

In this regard, a meeting-cum-peace rally was organised by the GSU, Western Zone, at Ampati, and was supported by local organisations namely A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), A’chik Youth Welfare Organisation (AYWO), A’chik Dedicated Integrity Leaders (ADIL), Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP), Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE), Meghalaya Koch Students’ Union (MKSU), and Hajong Students’ Union (HSU).

The rally called for swift action in the Chenga Benga Mela gang-rape case of April 16 and the recent Garobadha rape case.

Organisers and participants demanded the immediate arrest of the accused in both cases, particularly the mastermind behind the Chenga Benga gang-rape case, who remains at large.

The rally also voiced strong opposition to rape, advocating for zero tolerance against such heinous crimes in Garo Hills.

Further, the gathering highlighted broader concerns, including the need for enforcement of the Meghalaya Residential Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016, reforms in the District Selection Committee (DSC) Ampati in SWGH district, and stronger regulations under the Trading by Non-Tribals (TNT) Act.

During the rally, the local community was urged to come together in solidarity to demand swift justice for the rape victims and to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.