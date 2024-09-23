10-year-old girl dies by suicide on not getting mobile phone

Shillong, Sept 23: A ten-year-old girl of Thangshalai village near Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills died by suicide on Sunday night by hanging herself after her parents had refused to give mobile her a mobile phone her.

Sources on Monday informed that the parents told the girl that she would need to go to study first when she had asked for the mobile.

According to sources, the girl out of anger went inside a room and hanged herself.

The body of the girl was handed over to the parents after the post-mortem, police said.