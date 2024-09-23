Monday, September 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Andhra Pradesh to pay monthly honorarium for imams, muezzins

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Amaravati, Sep 23: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, directed officials to implement poll promises of monthly honorarium to imams and muezzins and Rs 1 lakh for every Haj pilgrims.

While holding a review meeting on minorities’ welfare at the State Secretariat here, Chandrababu Naidu directed officials that the promise made to Imams and muezzins for a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively should be implemented soon.

Those who are going for Haj yatra will be paid Rs 1 lakh each as promised during the elections, Chandrababu Naidu said. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to complete the survey of Waqf Board lands within a year.

He ordered the restructuring of all the welfare schemes for minorities. The Chief Minister directed the officials to evolve a new formula for implementing the schemes after studying in detail the schemes that were implemented during the earlier TDP regime, the promises made to the minorities during the recent elections and in accordance with the existing schemes.

Accordingly, the schemes should be restructured, the Chief Minister said. He also made it clear to the officials that all the pending works under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, for which Rs 447 crore has already been sanctioned, should be completed at a fast pace. T

He shadikhanas and other structures that were taken up during the previous TDP regime should also be completed and the works that have not been taken up be cancelled, and relaunch them after a thorough review of the works, he said.

When the officials informed Chandrababu that the Haj House in Kadapa for which Rs 24 crore was sanctioned and was 80 per cent completed, the CM said that it should be completed at the earliest possible. The officials also informed Chandrababu that the Christian Bhavan in Guntur for which Rs 16 crore was sanctioned by the earlier TDP Government is almost 50 per cent completed.

IANS

Previous article
CM Banerjee thanks PM Modi, President Biden for proposed project in Kolkata
Next article
10-year-old girl dies by suicide on not getting mobile phone
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Maha Cabinet names Pune airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj

Mumbai, Sep 23: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday approved a proposal to...
NATIONAL

Badlapur minor girls’ rape: Accused meets gory end in ‘encounter’ with Thane Police

Thane (Maharashtra), Sep 23:  In a shocking development, Akshay Shinde -- the prime accused in the sensational Badlapur...
NATIONAL

Ex-TTD chairman moves SC for probe into Tirupati laddu row

Amaravati, Sep 23: YSR Congress Party MP and former chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Y. V. Subba...
NATIONAL

VHP demands probe by High Court judge into Tirupati laddu row

Tirupati, Sep 23: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday demanded a probe by the sitting judge of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Maha Cabinet names Pune airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 23: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief...

Badlapur minor girls’ rape: Accused meets gory end in ‘encounter’ with Thane Police

NATIONAL 0
Thane (Maharashtra), Sep 23:  In a shocking development, Akshay...

Ex-TTD chairman moves SC for probe into Tirupati laddu row

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, Sep 23: YSR Congress Party MP and former...
Load more

Popular news

Maha Cabinet names Pune airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 23: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief...

Badlapur minor girls’ rape: Accused meets gory end in ‘encounter’ with Thane Police

NATIONAL 0
Thane (Maharashtra), Sep 23:  In a shocking development, Akshay...

Ex-TTD chairman moves SC for probe into Tirupati laddu row

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, Sep 23: YSR Congress Party MP and former...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img