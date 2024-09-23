Monday, September 23, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan appoints Lt Gen Asim Malik as new ISI chief

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Sep 23:  Pakistan Army’s Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik, who has held top commands in restive Balochistan province and terrorism-hit Waziristan, has been appointed the new chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), it was announced on Monday.

Lt Gen Malik, who is currently the Adjutant General at the General Headquarters, will succeed Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the country’s top spymaster and will take charge of his new command on September 30, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) announced.

The newly appointed ISI Director General (DG) has served as the commander of the Balochistan infantry division and infantry brigade in Waziristan, it said. A recipient of the Sword of Honour in his course during training, Lt Gen Malik has also served as the chief instructor at the National Defence University and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He is also a graduate of Fort Leavenworth in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

IANS

Previous article
10-year-old girl dies by suicide on not getting mobile phone
Next article
Six years of Ayushman Bharat: Lesser-known facts about universal healthcare scheme
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Maha Cabinet names Pune airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj

Mumbai, Sep 23: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday approved a proposal to...
NATIONAL

Badlapur minor girls’ rape: Accused meets gory end in ‘encounter’ with Thane Police

Thane (Maharashtra), Sep 23:  In a shocking development, Akshay Shinde -- the prime accused in the sensational Badlapur...
NATIONAL

Ex-TTD chairman moves SC for probe into Tirupati laddu row

Amaravati, Sep 23: YSR Congress Party MP and former chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Y. V. Subba...
NATIONAL

VHP demands probe by High Court judge into Tirupati laddu row

Tirupati, Sep 23: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday demanded a probe by the sitting judge of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Maha Cabinet names Pune airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 23: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief...

Badlapur minor girls’ rape: Accused meets gory end in ‘encounter’ with Thane Police

NATIONAL 0
Thane (Maharashtra), Sep 23:  In a shocking development, Akshay...

Ex-TTD chairman moves SC for probe into Tirupati laddu row

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, Sep 23: YSR Congress Party MP and former...
Load more

Popular news

Maha Cabinet names Pune airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 23: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief...

Badlapur minor girls’ rape: Accused meets gory end in ‘encounter’ with Thane Police

NATIONAL 0
Thane (Maharashtra), Sep 23:  In a shocking development, Akshay...

Ex-TTD chairman moves SC for probe into Tirupati laddu row

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, Sep 23: YSR Congress Party MP and former...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img