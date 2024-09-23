NECTAR conducts workshop on STEM for teachers

Shillong, Sept 23: As a precursor to the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) larger initiative, the establishment of a STEM Hub in Shillong, which aims to provide a collaborative space for students, teachers, and researchers to work together in addressing education challenges, the NECTAR on Monday conducted a one-day workshop on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) for teachers.

The workshop, held in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and Smart Village Movement (SVM), Meghalaya, was held at St. Edmund’s College, Shillong.

The event, titled “Mobilising Science and Technology-Based Learning for Schools,” saw the participation of 100 teachers from Shillong and nearby areas. The goal was to bridge the gap between urban and rural education by promoting inquiry-based learning and hands-on approaches in STEM education.

The workshop introduced teachers to innovative pedagogical techniques, including hands-on mathematics, interactive science projects, and app-based simulations.

Swapnil Tembe, IAS, Additional Secretary of the Education Department and Director of School Education & Literacy, attended the event as the chief guest. Other notable attendees included Dr. Collin Z. Renthlei, Technical Advisor, NECTAR, and Dr. Chaitanya Mungi, Project Coordinator, STEM Ready, IISER Pune, along with experts from NECTAR, IISER, and SVM.