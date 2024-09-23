Push for low-carbon construction practices

SHILLONG, Sep 22: A stakeholder consultation on low-carbon construction practices was recently held in Shillong, bringing together 20 architects, contractors, developers, and material suppliers.

The event, organised by the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) and Barefoot Trust under the Vernacular and Innovative Construction Alternatives for Low-carbon Development Practices (VICALP) project, took place at BISCI, a co-working space in Laitumkhrah.

Architect Freddie A. Wallang, speaking at the consultation, emphasized the need for the local construction sector to adopt culturally and environmentally sustainable practices.

“We need to redefine the construction sector here by focusing on locally available materials and techniques,” he said.

The consultation addressed key challenges in adopting low-carbon practices in Shillong, including the availability, affordability, and structural feasibility of sustainable materials. Discussions revealed that many contractors and developers are concerned about the accessibility and cost of eco-friendly alternatives.

“Changing the mindset towards sustainable construction is one of the biggest challenges we face,” noted one expert. Participants also raised concerns about the structural strength of sustainable materials, with an architect suggesting further exploration is needed to ensure these materials can be safely used in a wider range of projects.

The event concluded with a call for industry-wide collaboration to overcome barriers to sustainable construction. The VICALP project aims to integrate low-carbon materials and techniques into the sector, reducing embodied carbon and creating resilient urban environments in Shillong over the next three years.