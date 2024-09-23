Monday, September 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Sanitary pad making unit in EKH village to benefit local women

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 22: In an initiative aimed at empowering women by creating new employment opportunities while promoting environmental sustainability and improving women’s health and menstrual hygiene, the Fresh Pad Manufacturing Unit at Lummaokong Laitkrow village in East Khasi Hills was inaugurated by Shubham Charitable Association under the aegis of Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) and Operation Clean-Up (OCU).
The project is expected to provide meaningful employment to local women, helping them become financially independent while strengthening the economic foundation of their families. Additionally, the project aligns with the association’s commitment to the environment by producing eco-friendly, reusable cloth pads.
Pushpa Bajaj, president of Shubham Charitable Association, expressed gratitude to Mawphlang MLA Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah, who served as the chief guest.
“We would also like to extend our special thanks to Padma Shri Patricia Mukhim, who not only honoured us with her presence but also provided constant cooperation and inspiration throughout. Her support has been vital in making this project successful, and her inspiring presence has been deeply encouraging for all the participants,” Bajaj said.
Further, Bajaj expressed gratitude to the village head, BDO, doctors, teachers, besides the guests and dignitaries.
“This project has been initiated with the special support of Chief Minister of Meghalaya, whose financial and moral assistance has been instrumental in turning this vision into reality.
Without his guidance and backing, this project could not have progressed as it has. His support continues to fuel our efforts as we aim to create employment opportunities for women in every block of Meghalaya. Our goal is to provide at least 10 women in each block with sustainable employment, fostering financial independence and stability in their lives,” Bajaj said.
Shubham’s mission is a “Zero Waste Period”, focusing on the production of eco-friendly, reusable pads that contribute to both women’s health and environmental protection.

