Workshop mulls bamboo industries in state

SHILLONG, Sep 22: A consultative workshop aimed to chart the course for the early establishment of bamboo industries in the state was organised recently.

Meghalaya’s rich forest cover, with 76% of the state’s geographical area, is a haven of biodiversity, with bamboo playing a crucial role in the socio-economic fabric of rural life. Meghalaya is home to over 40 species of bamboo, giving the industry significant potential to generate income and employment opportunities. A recent bamboo resource inventory has provided valuable data on the availability and spatial distribution of commercially important bamboo species across the state.

Despite this abundance, Meghalaya faces challenges in bamboo processing and product manufacturing, which have hindered the full realisation of the sector’s potential. In a bid to address these issues, the state government has introduced a new industrial policy, offering attractive incentives to entrepreneurs willing to invest in the bamboo industry.

The workshop intended to inform potential investors and industrialists about the state’s vast bamboo resources and the incentives under the new policy. Several industrialists have expressed interest in setting up operations in Meghalaya, and feedback was gathered to facilitate further industrial growth.

The event saw participation from bamboo industrialists, entrepreneurs, experts, and senior officials from various government departments.