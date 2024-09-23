Monday, September 23, 2024
Tirupati laddu controversy: TTD conducts purification rituals

Tirupati, Sep 23:  Shanti Homam began at Sri Venkateswara Temple on Monday as purification rituals after animal fat was reportedly found in the ghee used to make Tirupati laddus. According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the famous hill shrine, the homam is being conducted to ward off the ill effects of adulteration, restore the sanctity of Laddu Prasadams along with the well-being of devotees.

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao said the rituals were conducted at Yagasala from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. A group of priests performed puja and associated rituals. After Purnahuti, the priests will undertake purification rituals ‘Panchagavya Samprokshana’ in the entire premises, including the kitchen where laddus and ‘Annaprasadam’ (free meals) are prepared.

Syamala Rao said Shanti Homam was being performed to overcome the misconceptions about the adulterated ghee used in Srivari Naivedyams which hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees across the world. The EO said from August 15 to August 17, TTD performed Pavitrotsavams, which is an annual three-day sin-free festival prescribed in Agama Shastra.

However, since the presence of adulterated ingredients was identified in Srivari Naivedyams, the Agama Salaha Mandali decided to perform Shanti Homam. The EO said TTD has now changed the entire system of procurement of pure cow ghee. He claimed that with reforms now the taste of laddu prasadam has improved many folds and the devotees express immense satisfaction over the quality of Laddus.

The issue of adulteration came to light last week when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that ghee containing animal fat was used in making Tirumala laddus when the YSR Congress Party was in power. He ordered a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police into alleged irregularities in TTD during the YSRCP rule.

The SIT will be headed by an Inspector General (IG) or a higher official. Stating that action would be taken against the guilty based on the SIT report, he vowed to purify Tirumala and restore its glory. CM Naidu said due to suspicion over the quality of ghee being used for making laddu prasadam, samples from four tankers were sent to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for analysis.

He claimed that lab reports revealed the presence of pork and beef fat. The Chief Minister said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao issued notices to concerned organisations and blacklisted them. A committee of experts was constituted for subsequent action and fresh tenders were called.

IANS

