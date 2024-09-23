Odisha Home Dept issues gazette notification on judicial probe into assault on Army officer, woman

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23: Following the Chief Minister’s order regarding a judicial probe into the alleged police brutality against an Army officer and his wife-to-be at Bharatpur Police Station on September 15, the Odisha Home Department on Monday issued a formal gazette notification in this regard.

As per the notification, the Odisha government is deeply concerned over the cases and counter-cases lodged alleging misbehaviour and assault on the serving Army officer and his betrothed inside Bharatpur Police Station, so it ordered the judicial enquiry keeping in view the seriousness of the matter.

“This being a matter of serious public importance, should be enquired into by a Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952,” reads the order. “Now therefore in exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 read with sub-section (1) of Section 5 of the said Act, the State Government does hereby appoint a Commission of Inquiry consisting of Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, Retired High Court Judge, to enquire into and report in respect of the following matters within 60 days from the date of publication of this notification in the Odisha Gazette,” the notification added.

The commission has been directed to examine the sequence of events and circumstances that led to the incidents of alleged misbehaviour and assault on a woman, serving Army officer, police officers etc. leading to registration of different cases at Bharatpur and Chandaka Police Stations and the Crime Branch of Odisha Police.

The commission will also investigate the role, conduct and accountability of the individuals/groups/authorities. “Any other matter connected with or incidental thereto as the Commission may consider appropriate. To suggest measures to be taken to avoid the recurrence of such events in future and ensure safety and security of women,” reads the gazette notification.

The state government has also urged the Orissa High Court to supervise the investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police. Meanwhile, Opposition Biju Janata Dal on Monday called off its plan to hold a six-hour Bhubaneswar bandh on September 24.

Senior party leader Debi Prasad Mishra told media persons here on Monday that the six-hour Bhubaneswar bandh has been called off as the state government accepted the Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik’s demand of initiating a judicial probe into this sensitive issue.

As per the reports, the Army officer attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his woman friend had gone to the Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during the wee hours of September 15.

An argument ensued between the police and the Army officer and his friend at the police station. The Army officer was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officials while three policewomen dragged his lady friend into a cell of the police station.

Some male cops including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur Police Station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station. As many as five police officials have been placed under suspension by the state police following widespread furore over the incident.

