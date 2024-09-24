Tuesday, September 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Denied mobile, 10-year-old kills self

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: In a shocking incident, a ten-year-old girl of Thangshalai village near Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills allegedly died by suicide on Sunday night only because her parents refused to give her their mobile phone.
Sources on Monday said the girl asked her parents to give the mobile but they told her to study first.
The girl rushed out of the room in anger, went into another room, and allegedly hanged herself.
Police said the body was handed over to her parents after the post-mortem examination on Monday.

