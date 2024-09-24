Tuesday, September 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Congress asks transport bodies to resolve issues

By: By Our Reporter



By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: Amid the impasse between the Assam and Meghalaya transport associations, the Congress party has urged both the associations to sit down and resolve their differences as confrontation will not benefit anyone, especially since both the states are neighbours.
Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Monday said members from both the groups have to make a living and both states will suffer from any confrontation.
“Confrontation will not resolve any problem. We are living in the 21st century and violence and confrontation will not take us anywhere,” he said.
The All Assam United Motor Transport Association has threatened to stop plying of commercial vehicles, carrying daily essentials from Assam, from entering Meghalaya, in the wake of a seven-day ultimatum issued by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association to the Meghalaya government to address their demands for restricting tourist vehicles from Assam and other states from ferrying passengers to tourist spots in Meghalaya.

