Umiam body recovery: Police probe ‘murder’ of Laban resident

SHILLONG, Sep 23: The Ri Bhoi police investigating the death of Laban resident Saumitra Chakraborty (48) are not ruling out the possibility of abduction and murder.

They are probing if the incident has any connection with his profession related to upkeep and services of ATM machines.

Saumitra, who had gone missing on September 19 from Them Bijoy area here, was found dead in Umiam Lake on September 21.

While speaking to The Shillong Times over phone on Monday, Ri Bhoi Additional SP, Banrap Jyrwa disclosed that needle of suspicion points towards his profession since he was working with a firm which deals with ATM security.

“This is the only angle for now. Let us see as the investigation follows what else we can gather,” Jyrwa said.

By prima facie deduction, police are discounting the death due to hate-crime.

Informing that they already started questioning certain people, he said that they are just working on whatever clues that are emerging from such questioning.

The Ri Bhoi Additional SP does not rule out the involvement of a criminal gang with the intention to loot the ATM.

He informed that they will be sending a police team to collect the CCTV footages from Them Bijoy since this was the area from where he was suspected to have been abducted.

When asked about the post mortem report, Jyrwa said that they are waiting for the post mortem report from NEIGRIHMS. Already registered as an unnatural death case, he said that they will convert it into a murder case if the post mortem report reveals anything suspicious.

When approached, the family members of Saumitra were unable to speak being shell shocked by the tragic loss of their sole bread winner.

The 48-year-old Saumitra, who was a mild mannered private person, has a young son and a widow to fend for themselves. His violent death has left a pall of gloom in his neighbourhood.