By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: An arduous task awaits the India U20 men’s team as they will aim to get their act together in the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The AIFF has selected Meghalaya Football Association, president, Hamletson Dohling to head the Indian delegation for the Qualifiers which will be held in Laos from September 25 to 29. India is in Group G along Iran, Mongolia and Laos. It will play its first match on September 25.