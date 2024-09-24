Tuesday, September 24, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Trials for North East Zone Sport Climbing Competition

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: The Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) will be organizing the State Level Sport Climbing Coaching cum Selection Trials for the forthcoming North East Zone Sport Climbing Competition 2024.
The State Level Sport Climbing Coaching cum Selection Trials will be held from September 26-28, at the climbing wall of 58 GTC, Happy Valley, Shillong to select participants to represent the state.
Categories for the selection are for Under 16 years for both Boys and Girls born after December 2008.
For any other information and details, interested participants can contact 7005417842/7085400617.
The last date of registration is September 24, 2024 (upto 5.00pm).

Previous article
India U20s arrive in Laos for AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Next article
Late goal helps Man City hold 10-man Arsenal to 2-2 draw
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Shillong airport-ko dal·batatna niamrangko olgrokatchina ma·mongko mol·molgen: Dy CM

SHILLONG: Shillong Airport-o dal·dalgipa sildorengrangko onchongatna man·na gita ia airport-ko dal·batatatna adita niamrangko watchina a·dok sorkari, ma·mong sorkario...
SALANTINI JANERA

NEHU-ni VC baksa NEHUSU-ni membor-rang nanggrika

SHILLONG: NEHUSU-ni membor-rangko grongna somoi on·ani ja·manba uamangko grongna jechakahani gimin Sombar salo NEHUSU-ni membor-rang, North Eastern Hill...
SALANTINI JANERA

W’nagar-o Art & Culture Workshop-ko ong·atenga

WILLIAMNAGAR: Art & Culture Department-ni ning·o donggipa Umbrella Project-ni Chapter III Simsanggre-ni ning·o dingtangmancha Art & Culture Workshop-ko...
SALANTINI JANERA

WGH-o Mega Cleaning Drive-ko ong·atenga

TURA: Jal Shakti Ministry-ni ning·o donggipa Drinking Water & Sanitation Department-ni gita September 14 tarikoni October 2 tarikona...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong airport-ko dal·batatna niamrangko olgrokatchina ma·mongko mol·molgen: Dy CM

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Shillong Airport-o dal·dalgipa sildorengrangko onchongatna man·na gita ia...

NEHU-ni VC baksa NEHUSU-ni membor-rang nanggrika

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: NEHUSU-ni membor-rangko grongna somoi on·ani ja·manba uamangko grongna...

W’nagar-o Art & Culture Workshop-ko ong·atenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
WILLIAMNAGAR: Art & Culture Department-ni ning·o donggipa Umbrella Project-ni...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong airport-ko dal·batatna niamrangko olgrokatchina ma·mongko mol·molgen: Dy CM

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Shillong Airport-o dal·dalgipa sildorengrangko onchongatna man·na gita ia...

NEHU-ni VC baksa NEHUSU-ni membor-rang nanggrika

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: NEHUSU-ni membor-rangko grongna somoi on·ani ja·manba uamangko grongna...

W’nagar-o Art & Culture Workshop-ko ong·atenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
WILLIAMNAGAR: Art & Culture Department-ni ning·o donggipa Umbrella Project-ni...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img