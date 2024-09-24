Trials for North East Zone Sport Climbing Competition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: The Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) will be organizing the State Level Sport Climbing Coaching cum Selection Trials for the forthcoming North East Zone Sport Climbing Competition 2024.

The State Level Sport Climbing Coaching cum Selection Trials will be held from September 26-28, at the climbing wall of 58 GTC, Happy Valley, Shillong to select participants to represent the state.

Categories for the selection are for Under 16 years for both Boys and Girls born after December 2008.

For any other information and details, interested participants can contact 7005417842/7085400617.

The last date of registration is September 24, 2024 (upto 5.00pm).