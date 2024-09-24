Star Cement and Shillong Lajong announce partnership

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: Star Cement announced on Monday that it is now officially the sponsor of Shillong Lajong FC, one of the premier football clubs in Northeast India. As part of this partnership, Star Cement will provide essential support for the club’s ongoing initiatives, youth development programs, and community engagement activities.

Speaking after the signing Pradeep Purohit, COO of Star Cement said, “We are proud to partner with Shillong Lajong FC and look forward to creating even more magical moments together, unite, inspire, and make a meaningful impact on communities in the region through the beautiful game.”

Larsing LD Sawyan, Managing Director of Shillong Lajong, shared, “We are honoured to be associated with an iconic institution like Star Cement. We believe that this partnership will help Lajong pursue its goals of taking football in Meghalaya and our Northeast region forward. Football in India will benefit.”