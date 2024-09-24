Kamrup Metro schools asked to reopen as weather improves

Guwahati, Sept 24: Amidst improvement in weather conditions, the district elementary education officer cum district mission coordinator, Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (Metro) on Tuesday revoked the earlier order of closure of schools in the city for four days.

“Due to the improvement in weather conditions since yesterday evening in Kamrup (Metro) and with due permission of the district commissioner, the previous order dated September 23, 2024, has been revoked and withdrawn,” the directive said.

“However, the order dated September 20, 2024, regarding the school timings to function from 7:30am to 12:30 pm will remain in effect till further notice. Thus, all government/provincialised and private schools functioning under Kamrup Metro district are to continue with normal classes from September 25, 2024,” it said.

Evening showers on Monday had brought some respite to residents of the city after a prolonged hot and dry spell, with temperatures dipping to below 30 degrees Celsius. The city and some of its adjoining localities also witnessed more rain late Tuesday afternoon, thereby bringing the mercury levels down further to about 26 degrees in the evening.

Notably, schools in the district were on Monday directed to remain closed from September 24 to 27 in the wake of reports of “ill health and fainting of students owing to excessive heat and dehydration”.

As it is, school timings in the district had been revised since Saturday in view of the heat-wave-like conditions in Guwahati with all schools directed to follow a set of guidelines as precautionary measures.

Apart from the preponement of school timings, all heads of institutions have been asked to ensure conduct of morning assemblies inside classrooms.

“Schools should ensure that students drink sufficient water and ensure enough drinking water facilities inside the schools. Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties,” the order dated September 20, 2024, read.

“Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged,” the order read.