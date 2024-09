MCA shortlists players for U-15 girls’ and U-16 boys’ teams

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 23: The Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted players for its U-15 girls’ and U-16 boys’ teams that will take part in BCCI domestic tournaments for 2024-25.

The MCA’s junior girls selection committee made its shortlist of 25 players on the basis of selection trial matches held from 15 to 18 September 2024 here.

Similarly, the MCA’s junior men selection committee held selection trial matches from 15 to 20 September in order to arrive at its shortlist of 30 players.

Selected players must, unless already having done so, submit relevant documents on or before 27 September 2024. These documents are their birth certificate (preferably a digital birth certificate if available); Aadhaar card (up to date with recent photograph); school mark sheet for the last three years; school bonafide certificate mentioning player’s name, date of birth and current academic status with photograph; and a passport size photo with date of birth and name mentioned on it.

Players can contact the MCA office if in need of further information.

Shortlisted U-15 girls: Mandy Adreena L Mawnai, Isha Ray, Namesha A Marak, Sweetcemary Khongthiang, Leeny Rai, Sharaisuk Marpna, Diya Biswa, Joanna Pyngrope, Banchilla Marak, Philawanbiang Syiemlieh, Adalyn Fedilia Lyngkhoi, Anniba Aiyosha D Sangma, Jennifer Fancon, Dejiana M Sangma, Eliza Lyngdoh, Deimi Alaska R Marak, Onasa M Sangma, Reavydaysha Lyngkhoi, Priya, Bijime Ch Momin, Philasyrpai, Idashisha Sohshang, Sonakshi R Marak, Rijanailin Peinlang, Mania Sangma

Shortlisted U-16 boys: Mannan Surana, Krishiv Chaudhary, Raunak Srivastava, Samelawan S Nongkseh, Trejosh Dey, Manbhalang Marshillong, Chingring K Marak, Aryan Kumar Ray, Sameer Chaudhary, Eshan Siangshai, Trijal Agarwal, Mewankitbok M Kharpuri, Benhaden N Marak, Chuanglary B Marak, Md Wahid, Doangkam Ch Marak, Udit Pradhan, Abhijit Chanda, Jakrasil Chuseng R Marak, Abagtha Marak, Ranvir Mashi, Joseph Mathew, Meiatei Sun, Chukam Matsram D Shira, Damechua Khongsngi, Hriday Chettri, Changrik M Sangma, Joshua L Mawnai, Jamesbirth Ch Sangma, Gurjit Singh