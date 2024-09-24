SC seeks report from Commission of air quality on efforts to curb stubble burning

Shillong, September 24: The Supreme Court has requested a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) detailing the actions being taken to reduce stubble burning, a key contributor to air pollution in the national capital and surrounding regions.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, serving as amicus curiae in a public interest litigation (PIL) related to pollution control, brought up the issue before a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka.

Singh informed the bench that stubble burning has already commenced, and the CAQM must be held accountable for managing pollution in Delhi and neighboring states.

“We want answers. We will hear it on Friday,” said the bench, which also included Justice A.G. Masih, addressing Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The CAQM was established in 2020 to oversee air quality management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and neighboring areas, focusing on improving coordination, research, and problem resolution related to air pollution.

Last November, the Supreme Court suggested that the Union Cabinet Secretary-led Committee should consider excluding farmers involved in stubble burning from the minimum support price (MSP) benefits. The court questioned why those continuing to violate the law by burning stubble should receive financial incentives.

The court emphasized that the Centre and state governments must prioritize finding a permanent solution to air pollution, urging them to set aside political differences.

Every year, Delhi and the NCR face severe air pollution from October to December, largely due to the burning of crop residues.