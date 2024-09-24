Tuesday, September 24, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

UNSC reform: G4 ministers see both – steps ahead and a lack of progress

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

United Nations, Sep 24:  The foreign ministers of G4, the group advocating for Security Council reforms, see both a step ahead and a lack of progress in the mission to make the world organisation “better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities” and be fit for the present and future.

After meeting on Monday, the foreign ministers in a joint statement said they saw “a concrete step closer towards reform” in the debates on reform models held during the negotiations at the last General Assembly session.

However, they also “voiced strong concern over the persistent absence of substantial progress” in the reform process known as the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN). Their meeting traditionally held every year during the week of high-level meetings at the UN, was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers Mauro Viera of Brazil, Annalena Baerbock of Germany and Yoko Kamikawa of Japan.

The ministers “underlined the urgent need to begin text-based negotiations” and “welcomed the recent increase of support of text-based negotiations”, their statement said. They said the IGN should follow the decision-making requirements and working methods in the Charter of the United Nations and the rules and procedures of the General Assembly.

The negotiations are caught in a circle of futility because a small group of countries have prevented the IGN from adopting a negotiating text that would form the basis of the negotiations.

The negotiations have been unable to make headway without such a document. A dozen members of the group known as Uniting for Consensus (UfC) oppose increasing the number of permanent members on the Security Council and block the adoption of the negotiating text as a manoeuvre to block progress towards reform. They welcomed the world leaders’ strong call for urgent reform of the Security Council at the Summit of the Future”.

They said discussions on Council reform should remain a top priority in the follow-up to the summit. The ministers of Germany, India and Japan also welcomed Brazil’s initiative of launching a ‘Call to Action on Global Governance Reform’, while it holds the presidency of the G20, the group of major developed and emerging economies, their statement said.

They stressed the importance of transforming global governance and emphasized that discussions on reform of the UN Security Council remain a top priority following the ‘Summit of the Future’. The ministers said it was necessary to enhance “the role and participation of developing countries, and those significantly contributing to international peace and security, in the Security Council, in both membership categories”.

They said that it was important to raise the representation of under-represented and unrepresented groups and regions, such as Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, in both membership categories.

IANS

Previous article
NIA raids 12 locations in TN in terror group Hizb ut-Tahrir recruitment case
Next article
Indian firms now hiring global talent in AI to expand into new markets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Russia will not resume nuclear test unless US does: Deputy FM

Moscow, Sep 24: Russia will refrain from conducting nuclear tests as long as the United States does the...
Health

Study finds 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer in food packaging plastics, paper

New Delhi, Sep 24: A team of researchers has identified nearly 200 potential breast carcinogens in food packaging...
NATIONAL

Indian firms now hiring global talent in AI to expand into new markets

New Delhi, Sep 24: As Indian firms embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine operations, they are increasingly recognising...
NATIONAL

NIA raids 12 locations in TN in terror group Hizb ut-Tahrir recruitment case

Chennai, Sep 24: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 12 locations in Tamil Nadu including...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Russia will not resume nuclear test unless US does: Deputy FM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Sep 24: Russia will refrain from conducting nuclear...

Study finds 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer in food packaging plastics, paper

Health 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: A team of researchers has...

Indian firms now hiring global talent in AI to expand into new markets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: As Indian firms embrace artificial...
Load more

Popular news

Russia will not resume nuclear test unless US does: Deputy FM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Sep 24: Russia will refrain from conducting nuclear...

Study finds 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer in food packaging plastics, paper

Health 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: A team of researchers has...

Indian firms now hiring global talent in AI to expand into new markets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: As Indian firms embrace artificial...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img