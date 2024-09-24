Tuesday, September 24, 2024
NATIONAL

Indian firms now hiring global talent in AI to expand into new markets

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 24: As Indian firms embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine operations, they are increasingly recognising the benefits of hiring global talent to expand into new geographies, a report showed on Tuesday.

About 88 per cent of organisations are open to global hiring which includes 96 per cent among C-suite roles, 98 per cent among seed/start-up businesses and 99 per cent among respondents between the ages of 18 to 34. Key benefits of hiring talent outside India include access to a wider talent pool and the ability to expand into new markets, as per the report by payroll and HR platform Deel.

About 69 per cent of businesses already have employees located outside of India, higher in tech and finance sectors. One of the key advantages of global hiring, as cited by 60 per cent of respondents, is access to a wider talent pool. By casting their net beyond India’s borders, organisations can tap into a more diverse range of skills and expertise, enabling them to build stronger, more capable teams, said the report.

“Moreover, 62 per cent of organisations believe that global hiring contributes to shaping a more diverse organisation. Diversity in the workplace brings fresh perspectives, fosters innovation, and enhances cultural understanding, all of which are crucial for success in today’s globalised business landscape,” the report added.

It also highlighted the importance of skills transfer, with 67 per cent of organisations recognising that hiring international talent enables local employees to learn from their expertise. Only 12 per cent of organisations do not wish to hire overseas. Among these, 57 per cent cite the lack of business entities or teams outside of India as the main reason.

Moreover, Indian organisations are also placing significant emphasis on work-life balance, flexible work arrangements, and career growth opportunities as key drivers of talent attraction and retention. “Organisations in India are navigating a diverse work environment, with a majority operating in hybrid mode.

Despite the limited adoption of fully remote work, its relevance remains significant, especially among startups and respondents between the ages of 18 to 34,” the report noted.

IANS

