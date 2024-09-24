Tuesday, September 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Work on NH-6 progressing: NHAI to HC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the High Court of Meghalaya that the Jowai-Ratacherra section of NH-6 is being repaired on a war footing.
In its affidavit, the NHAI gave a status report on the 102.255 km stretch of the NH-6 being constructed by Purvanchal Buildtech Pvt Ltd and Dhar Construction Company. Its counsel, S Sengupta said construction and repair work on the stretch was going on fast.
S Panthi, the amicus curiae countered by saying no noticeable change has been observed on the said stretch despite the claim.
Considering the status report, the court scheduled the next hearing on November 6 and allowed the amicus curiae to inspect, if necessary.
The court heard another PIL about the construction of the Mawphlang-Balat Road and an affidavit was filed to bring its status report on record.
Certain letters and approvals annexed to the affidavit were stated to be parts of the status report, but there was no detailed explanation about the relevance or the situation thereof.
Though the attention of the court was drawn to two letters dated June 19 and June 24, it was noted that they were mere requests related to a 13 km stretch of the road and not sanctions or approvals.
The state respondents have been directed to file a detailed affidavit within 10 days.

Previous article
Umiam body recovery: Police probe ‘murder’ of Laban resident
Next article
Transport min pegs Umroi Airport expansion estimate at Rs 8,000 cr
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Atishi takes charge of the office

Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Atishi takes charge of the office, in New Delhi, on Monday, while keeping...
MEGHALAYA

The newly renvovated terminal of the Umroi Airport with a total new look on Tuesday.

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 23: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Monday said the...
MEGHALAYA

Transport min pegs Umroi Airport expansion estimate at Rs 8,000 cr

Dhar holds meeting to assess airport expansion plans From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, Sep 23: The Umroi Airport expansion project is...
MEGHALAYA

Umiam body recovery: Police probe ‘murder’ of Laban resident

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 23: The Ri Bhoi police investigating the death of Laban resident Saumitra Chakraborty (48)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Atishi takes charge of the office

NATIONAL 0
Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Atishi takes charge of...

The newly renvovated terminal of the Umroi Airport with a total new look on Tuesday.

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 23: Union Minister of State...

Transport min pegs Umroi Airport expansion estimate at Rs 8,000 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhar holds meeting to assess airport expansion plans From Our...
Load more

Popular news

Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Atishi takes charge of the office

NATIONAL 0
Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Atishi takes charge of...

The newly renvovated terminal of the Umroi Airport with a total new look on Tuesday.

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 23: Union Minister of State...

Transport min pegs Umroi Airport expansion estimate at Rs 8,000 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhar holds meeting to assess airport expansion plans From Our...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img