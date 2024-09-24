Work on NH-6 progressing: NHAI to HC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the High Court of Meghalaya that the Jowai-Ratacherra section of NH-6 is being repaired on a war footing.

In its affidavit, the NHAI gave a status report on the 102.255 km stretch of the NH-6 being constructed by Purvanchal Buildtech Pvt Ltd and Dhar Construction Company. Its counsel, S Sengupta said construction and repair work on the stretch was going on fast.

S Panthi, the amicus curiae countered by saying no noticeable change has been observed on the said stretch despite the claim.

Considering the status report, the court scheduled the next hearing on November 6 and allowed the amicus curiae to inspect, if necessary.

The court heard another PIL about the construction of the Mawphlang-Balat Road and an affidavit was filed to bring its status report on record.

Certain letters and approvals annexed to the affidavit were stated to be parts of the status report, but there was no detailed explanation about the relevance or the situation thereof.

Though the attention of the court was drawn to two letters dated June 19 and June 24, it was noted that they were mere requests related to a 13 km stretch of the road and not sanctions or approvals.

The state respondents have been directed to file a detailed affidavit within 10 days.