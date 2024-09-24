Transport min pegs Umroi Airport expansion estimate at Rs 8,000 cr

Dhar holds meeting to assess airport expansion plans

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Sep 23: The Umroi Airport expansion project is expected to cost around Rs 8,000 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said on Monday.

The minister inspected the airport on Monday and held a meeting to assess the state government’s plans for its expansion which is being planned to ensure ease of travel and generate employment opportunities.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Dhar emphasized that the state government is committed to expanding the Umroi Airport. He said as the initial report on expansion was inadequate, a fresh assessment was required.

According to Dhar, the implementation of the project in line with the guidelines set by the Civil Aviation Ministry will entail an estimated cost of around Rs 8,000 crore.

Dhar stated that the state government will be required to fulfil certain conditions and guidelines before it can approach the Ministry of Civil Aviation with the expansion plans.

He said the state government will need to acquire approximately 16 more acres of land for the airport and another six acres for parking bays. These matters will be discussed at a state Cabinet meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, for expediting the project.

On the total cost of expansion, Dhar said the Airports Authority of India is expected to invest around Rs 500 crore while the state government will have to take care of the aspect of land acquisition.

The new report indicates the possibility of expanding the airport to accommodate larger aircraft such as A320 and A321.

Dhar said the expansion is not only aimed at improving connectivity but also creating employment opportunities. He, however, said the project could face challenges due to the substantial costs involved.

He said more than eight flights operate daily from the airport, connecting passengers to cities like Kolkata, New Delhi and some more in the Northeast.

Dhar exuded confidence that once the expansion is complete, the airport will be able to operate round the clock and offer enhanced facilities and services.

During the inspection, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, Umroi MLA Damanbait Lamare, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, officials from the Transport Department, representatives from the Civil Aviation Ministry and authorities from the Umroi Airport were present.