EGH to celebrate World Rabies Day

TURA, Sep 24: As part of the World Rabies Day 2024, celebrated on September 28, the East Garo Hills Health department, with the support of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, will organise various programmes from September 23 to 28 across all three C&RD Blocks and the district headquarters.

The series of events will include awareness programmes, rallies, slogan writing, and vaccination drives at different venues.

The events will be held at Songsak Agitokgre Secondary School playground on September 24, RMSA School, Rongjeng, and Chiading Market on September 27, and at DRDA Hall-I, Williamnagar, on September 28, where pet dogs and cats will be vaccinated.