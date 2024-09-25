Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Pant has been a big influence, need to keep him quiet: Pat Cummins

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 24: Australian captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that Rishabh Pant has been a “major influence” in India’s back-to-back Test series wins Down Under, stressing the need to keep the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter “quiet” in the upcoming five-Test series later this year.
A key figure in India’s historic Test triumphs in 2018-19 and 2020-21, the 26-year-old Pant made a stunning comeback from a horrific car accident in December 2022, scoring a second innings century in the first Test against Bangladesh last week.
“He’s someone that has a big influence in a couple of series and we have got to try and keep him quiet,” Cummins said on Star Sports.
Known for his unorthodox shots, including the reverse and one-handed flicks, Pant has made significant contributions in the last two Test series against Australia.
In 12 innings, he has amassed 624 runs at an impressive average of 62.40, with a top score of 159 not out.
His unbeaten 89 in the second innings at the Gabba in 2021 not only handed Australia their first defeat there in 32 years but also secured a 2-1 series victory for India.
“Someone like Rishabh Pant might play a reverse slap and it’s an incredibl e shot, and that’s just part of who he is. I think we’ve become a bit more accustomed.” The 31-year-old pacer further compared Pant’s aggressive approach to that of his teammates Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.
“Every team has one or two of those players who can take the game on. You know, we’ve got Travis Head and Mitch Marsh and those guys. I think with those guys, you know that they’re going to be aggressive. If you miss your area a little bit, they’re going to take the game on,” he added. (PTI)

