Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SPORTS

Replacement for Jay Shah not on Apex Council’s meeting agenda

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 24: The BCCI Apex Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss a variety of issues related to the Board’s functioning but the appointment of a new secretary to replace the outgoing Jay Shah is not on the agenda.
It will be the last apex council meet before the Board’s 93rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru in five days’ time. The appointment of a new secretary has become necessary after Shah was unanimously elected as the next ICC Chairman.
However, he will not step down from his current role as BCCI Secretary during the upcoming AGM, as he is scheduled to assume his new position only from December 1.
But even a discussion on the process of nomination is not part of the eight items listed in the apex council’s agenda which features, among others, the update on Byju’s matter.
The BCCI has a payment settlement issue with their former title sponsor.
The embattled edtech firm ended its sponsorship deal with the BCCI in March last year.
The Bengaluru-based company, co-founded by Byju Raveendran, had initially signed a jersey sponsorship deal in March 2019 for three years, which was later extended by another year for a reported sum of USD 55 million.
Payments were made until September 2022, but the controversy revolves around unpaid dues from October 2022 to March 2023.
There will also be a discussion on the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Currently, the NCA functions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium premises since its inception over two decades back.
Approval for commencement of renovation work on the exteriors of the BCCI headquarters at Mumbai and the North East development project are also part of the agenda. (PTI)

