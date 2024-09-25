Wednesday, September 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Swachhta Hi Seva activities taken up in SWGH, EJH

By: From Our Correspondent



TURA/KHLIEHRIAT, Sep 24: As part of the nationwide Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, two districts in Meghalaya — South West Garo Hills (SWGH) and East Jaintia Hills — witnessed various activities promoting cleanliness, environmental awareness, and civic responsibility.
In South West Garo Hills, the district administration, in collaboration with the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), organised a successful Sales Day at the DC Office Complex in Ampati on Tuesday. The event was aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene, with live music performances sponsored by the MGMP creating a lively atmosphere. Following the festivities, officers and staff from the district administration undertook a cleaning drive to maintain the cleanliness of the DC Office Complex.
This event is part of the Swachhta Hi Seva fortnight, with various activities being held across the district’s blocks, including essay writing competitions to encourage students to think about sanitation and environmental responsibility.
Meanwhile, in East Jaintia Hills, a tree plantation dive-cum-awareness programme on Waste Recovery was held at Latyrke Community Hall. Organised by the District Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the event was attended by Sutnga-Saipung MLA, Santa Mary Shylla, who served as the chief guest, along with other local dignitaries and government officials.
During the programme, Shylla, along with Deputy Commissioner Shivansh Awasthi, inaugurated a Waste Recovery Centre and an additional classroom at Latyrke Secondary School. Shylla praised the collective efforts of the residents of Latyrke Village in utilizing the DMF (District Mineral Foundation) fund to complete the two projects.
Speaking at the event, Shylla emphasised the importance of waste management and tree plantation in addressing global warming and urged the community to actively engage in environmental conservation. Other speakers included the DC of East Jaintia Hills, District WASH Coordinator Embhah Rymbai, and Jal Shakti Fellow Patricia Law.

Water leaks from a ruptured pipe covered by a discarded car mat, in the city on Tuesday. Shillong will not receive water on Wednesday and Thursday due to work being taken up under the Shillong Dawki road project. (ST)
