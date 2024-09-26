Dolly Parton finds it ‘amazing’ to be related to Miley Cyrus

Country music icon Dolly Parton discovered that she’s a blood relative of pop star Miley Cyrus and said that it was “amazing” to be related to her. The 78-year-old singer and Cyrus are seventh cousins, once removed, according to Ancestry, reports femalefirst.co.uk. After being informed, Parton told Access Hollywood: “Is that true? That’s amazing!” Parton is Cyrus’ godmother and she said that they are already “so close”. Parton, who released her debut album back in 1967, said: “Well, we’re so close, Miley and I. I would’ve thought we would’ve been at least third cousins, ten times removed.” Parton reflected that Cyrus had always felt “like family” to her. (IANS)