Thursday, September 26, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Dolly Parton finds it ‘amazing’ to be related to Miley Cyrus

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Country music icon Dolly Parton discovered that she’s a blood relative of pop star Miley Cyrus and said that it was “amazing” to be related to her. The 78-year-old singer and Cyrus are seventh cousins, once removed, according to Ancestry, reports femalefirst.co.uk. After being informed, Parton told Access Hollywood: “Is that true? That’s amazing!” Parton is Cyrus’ godmother and she said that they are already “so close”. Parton, who released her debut album back in 1967, said: “Well, we’re so close, Miley and I. I would’ve thought we would’ve been at least third cousins, ten times removed.” Parton reflected that Cyrus had always felt “like family” to her. (IANS)

Previous article
Lady Gaga promises Joker: Folie et Deux album
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU seeks Guv’s help for ILP implementation

SHILLONG, Sep 25: Members of the Khasi Students’ Union on Wednesday met Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar to seek...
MEGHALAYA

Gau yatra: CM shifts responsibility on EKH DC

SHILLONG, Sep 25: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday made it clear that the state government would...
SPORTS

Brook’s ton helps Eng end Oz’s 14-match winning run

Chester-Le-Street (UK), Sep 25 (AP) England captain Harry Brook struck his first one-day international century before his team...
MEGHALAYA

Govt forms panel to address concerns of taxi associations

SHILLONG, Sep 25: The state government has constituted a committee headed by the Director of Tourism and comprising...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU seeks Guv’s help for ILP implementation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 25: Members of the Khasi Students’ Union...

Gau yatra: CM shifts responsibility on EKH DC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 25: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on...

Brook’s ton helps Eng end Oz’s 14-match winning run

SPORTS 0
Chester-Le-Street (UK), Sep 25 (AP) England captain Harry Brook...
Load more

Popular news

KSU seeks Guv’s help for ILP implementation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 25: Members of the Khasi Students’ Union...

Gau yatra: CM shifts responsibility on EKH DC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 25: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on...

Brook’s ton helps Eng end Oz’s 14-match winning run

SPORTS 0
Chester-Le-Street (UK), Sep 25 (AP) England captain Harry Brook...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img