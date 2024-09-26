Thursday, September 26, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Lady Gaga promises Joker: Folie et Deux album

By: Agencies

Date:

Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Joker: Folie et Deux, is set to treat her fans with 2 albums. The singer, who earlier announced that she will be dropping the first single from her forthcoming seventh studio album next month, has now announced Harlequin, a soundtrack album titled to the forthcoming film Joker: Folie a Deux, reports Variety. In the film, she stars with Joaquin Phoenix. Harlequin will be released on September 27 and features 13 songs. As per Variety, in the lead up to the announcement, Gaga teased fans with posts to Instagram “I’m ready for my interview”, read one post, while another post said, “Don’t tell me what to wear”. (IANS)

