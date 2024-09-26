KHADC urges for Guv’s assent to 7 pending bills

Shillong, Sep 26: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday urged Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar to give his assent to the seven pending bills on the c]Council.

The delegation of the council led by the CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Deputy CEM, Pynshngain N. Syiem had called upon the Governor to discuss the issue pertaining to the council especially on the pending bills.

While speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, KHADC CEM informed that the discussion with the government mainly revolves around the seven pending bills which were passed by the council since last year.

He said that they have stressed upon the Governor on the two important bills–KHADC (Administration of Elaka) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Syiem said that KHADC (Administration of Elaka) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is concerned with the recognition of the Seng Samla and Seng Kynthei by a legislation of the council.

The KHADC CEM however informed that the KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aims to strengthen the clan administration and also pave the way for the various clans to register with the council.